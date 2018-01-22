CBS Renews Carriage Deal With Sony PlayStation Vue

CBS said it reached a deal to continue carriage of its networks on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation Vue streaming service.

The agreement covers carriage of CBS owned station and affiliates, as well as Showtime, CBS Sports Network, CBSN and Pop.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

We are very pleased to extend our partnership with PlayStation Vue,” said Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. “The renewal of this agreement for various CBS networks enables us to continue to bring CBS’ world-class content to the audiences we share.”

CBS has said that it makes more money per subscriber from virtual multichannel video programming distributors like PlayStation Vue than via traditional distributors, such as cable operators and satellite companies.