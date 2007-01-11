CBS Blog Exec Moves To Mother Site

Vaughn Ververs, editor of CBSNews.com's "Public Eye" blog will move over to senior editor of the entire Web site. Blog writer/reporter Brian Montopoli will succeed Ververs at “Public Eye,” which launched in 2005.



Ververs will motorman daily coverage and planning for political coverage for CBSNews.com.



Over on the broadcast side, Steve Chaggaris, a Washington based producer for CBS News, has been named deputy political director for CBS News.



Ververs reports to Dick Meyer, editorial director of CBSNews.com, while Chaggaris reports to Molly Levinson, political director.



