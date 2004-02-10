CBS Is Big Winner in Weekend Ratings

The Grammy Awards carried CBS to a dominant ratings win across the key measures Sunday night.

The music award telecast pulled an average of roughly 27 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. For the night, CBS averaged 9s and 10s in the key adult demographics.

ABC was a distant second among adults 18-49 with the movie Pearl Harbor. NBC was right behind ABC in the demo with a two-hour Dateline and back to back Law & Order: SVU repeats. Fox was fourth with its Sunday comedy lineup. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed and Surreal Life.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS: 23.7 million; NBC, 10.6 million; ABC, 9.4 million; Fox, 6.3 million; The WB, 3.7 million.

On Saturday, CBS won households with Star Search, Hack and The District while CBS and ABC were in a virtual tie for total viewers. ABC aired the movie The Lion King. Fox won adults 18-49 with Cops and America’s Most Wanted.

On Friday, CBS won households and viewers with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and ColdCase. ABC won the key adult demos with two episodes each of George Lopez and Hopeand Faith and 20/20 Friday.