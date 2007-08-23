CBS’ Big Brother Web Traffic Grows

Online interest in CBS' Big Brother continues to grow, according to online researcher Hitwise, while Fox continues to place the most shows in the top 10 list of broadcast-TV-show Web sites with the most traffic.

The CBS reality show was the most-visited site, with 29.84% of traffic, according to Hitwise's sampling of 10 million U.S. Internet users. That was up from 25.01% last week (ending Aug. 18).

America's Got Talent was in the No. 2 slot with 12.63% of the traffic, double its total of the week before, as the show's contestants gave their last performances for a chance for $1 million.

Fox claimed five of the top 10 shows, including Nos. 3 (So You Think You Can Dance, 8.83%), 4 (American Idol, 3.5%, which hasn't even been on since May), 5 (Hell's Kitchen, 3.28%) and six (America's Most Wanted, 3.06%).

Fox also had No. 8 with The Simpsons (2.11%), which actually led the list last month during the promotional blitz for the release of The Simpsons theatrical.

Rounding out the top 10 were CBS' Pirate Master (2.99%) at No. 7, NBC's Deal or No Deal (1.6%) at No. 9 and ABC's Grey's Anatomy (1.58%) at No. 10.