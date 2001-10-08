CBS axes Danny

The first cancellation of the new primetime season is CBS sitcom Danny.

The Friday-night comedy, starring Daniel Stern as a divorced dad, aired twice on the network and struggled in the ratings.

Ironically, the show's original name was American Wreck, but network executives changed it just prior to the start of the season. Acme Productions and Big Ticket Television produced the series.

Danny averaged a 4.1 rating/7 share in households, 6 million viewers and a 2.2/7 in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Last Friday, Danny posted a 3.4/6, 5.1 million viewers and a 1.8/6 in adults 18 through 49.

CBS executives said other comedy repeats will fill the Friday 8:30 p.m. EST/PST time slot for the short-term.

A repeat of Yes, Dear will air this Friday.