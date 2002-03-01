CBS asked to postpone 9/11

A New Jersey prosecutor asked CBS to consider postponing its March 10 9/11 documentary for six months to allow the families of victims more time to heal.

Bergen County prosecutor William Schmidt told the network he represented a

local victim's advisory board. There was no mention of legal action.

Other victims' groups have complained about the show (B&C, Feb. 25, p.

9), and New Jersey Sens. Robert Torricelli and Jon Corzine have asked

the network to exercise caution in the program's contents.

The documentary is expected to feature dramatic footage from the disaster at

the World Trade Center, much of it previously unaired.

CBS has said there has been considerable misinformation circulating regarding

the program, which may have alarmed some viewers, and the network maintained that

the documentary will be done responsibly.