CBS and Nick plot second kids' season

CBS and Nickelodeon are teaming up for a second season of Saturday morning children's programming.

CBS will again carry a Saturday morning lineup of Nick Jr. programs, four returning series and a pair of new half-hour series. The lineup will debut Sept. 15.

The two new series are Oswald and Bob The Builder, while Blue's Clues, Little Bill, Franklin and Dora The Explorer will all return. - Joe Schlosser