CBS and Amazon Sign Expanded Content Deal

CBS announced an expanded content licensing deal with

Amazon.com.

Under the agreement, CBS and Showtime series including America's Next Top Model, Everybody Loves Raymond, Jericho, The L Word, Undercover Boss

and United States of Tara will be

available to subscribers of Amazon's Prime Instant Video service.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Earlier this week, CBS

and Amazon made a deal to put episodes of CBS' new summer series Under the Dome online via Prime four

days after the air.

"We're very pleased to extend our relationship with Amazon

and their Prime Instant Video service," Scott Koondel, chief corporate

licensing offer for CBS Corp., said in a statement. "Clearly the appetite

for CBS programming continues to be very healthy, and we look forward to

continuing to reach and establish new fans through Amazon's terrific platform."

"CBS was one of our earliest content partners for Prime

Instant Video and our Prime customers have consistently told us how much they

love having access to great CBS and Showtime shows," said Brad Beale, director

of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "Adding a wider selection of

great TV series, while extending our already popular selection of CBS

programming, continues to make Prime an even better deal for customers -- and

we love that."

Amazon Prime subscribers will continue to have access to CBS

series including Medium, The Tudors, Star Trek and I Love Lucy.

Amazon recently announced that Prime Instant Video will soon

become the exclusive online subscription home PBS series Downton Abbey.