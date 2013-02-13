CBS and Amazon Sign Expanded Content Deal
CBS announced an expanded content licensing deal with
Amazon.com.
Under the agreement, CBS and Showtime series including America's Next Top Model, Everybody Loves Raymond, Jericho, The L Word, Undercover Boss
and United States of Tara will be
available to subscribers of Amazon's Prime Instant Video service.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Earlier this week, CBS
and Amazon made a deal to put episodes of CBS' new summer series Under the Dome online via Prime four
days after the air.
"We're very pleased to extend our relationship with Amazon
and their Prime Instant Video service," Scott Koondel, chief corporate
licensing offer for CBS Corp., said in a statement. "Clearly the appetite
for CBS programming continues to be very healthy, and we look forward to
continuing to reach and establish new fans through Amazon's terrific platform."
"CBS was one of our earliest content partners for Prime
Instant Video and our Prime customers have consistently told us how much they
love having access to great CBS and Showtime shows," said Brad Beale, director
of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "Adding a wider selection of
great TV series, while extending our already popular selection of CBS
programming, continues to make Prime an even better deal for customers -- and
we love that."
Amazon Prime subscribers will continue to have access to CBS
series including Medium, The Tudors, Star Trek and I Love Lucy.
Amazon recently announced that Prime Instant Video will soon
become the exclusive online subscription home PBS series Downton Abbey.
