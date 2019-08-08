CBS and AT&T Reach Deal Ending Three-Week Blackout

CBS and AT&T said they reached a new multi-year agreement that ends a blackout that began July 19.

The new deal returns CBS-owned stations to AT&T DirecTV and U-verse platforms, as well as CBS’s cable networks including CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel.

CBS affiliates available via DirecTV Now are returning to the streaming services.

The agreement also covers upcoming AT&T TV platforms, the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In a statement, CBS and AT&T said the “regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.”

The blackout comes to an end as the NFL preseason begins in earnest this weekend.

AT&T's dispute with Nexstar continues, with about 120 stations blacked out.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

AT&T continues to be in contract disputes with other broadcasters, including Nexstar, which has 120 stations off of AT&T platforms. Nexstar's CEO said yesterday talks were ongoing but he didn't say when the dispute might end.