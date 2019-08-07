Sook Says Nexstar Trading Proposals With AT&T

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said that the broadcaster is talking with AT&T, but he declined to say when a blackout that has lasted since July 4 might end.

“We continue to trade proposals and negotiate, however we’re not going to do that in public,” Sook said during Nexstar’s second-quarter earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

The blackout, over retransmission consent fees, affects about 120 Nexstar stations.

The company said that even with the AT&T dispute, it expected to meet its cash-flow targets.

Sook was asked whether Locast was a factor in the talks. Locast streams signals of stations in some markets and is being touted by AT&T as a way to get programming from CBS, which which AT&T also is in a retransmission dispute and blackout.

He said Locast is not a factor in the negotiations, noting that the Big 4 broadcasters have sued to have Locast shut down.

“You will see Locast wind up in the dustbin” with other companies that tried to stream broadcast signals without permission such as the Barry Diller backed Aereo.