CBS All Access Orders More 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Production on season four begins next month
CBS All Access has greenlit season four of Star Trek: Discovery. A video featuring co-showrunners and executive producers Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, made the announcement.
“It’s official,” said Paradise.
“We are back,” said Kurtzman.
Production begins November 2.
Season three of Star Trek: Discovery began October 15. It sees the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from home. Living in a time of uncertainty, the crew must work together to restore hope for the Federation.
Martin-Green plays Commander Michael Burnham and Jones plays Commander Saru. Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz are also in the cast.
