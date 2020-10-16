CBS All Access Orders More 'Star Trek: Discovery'

CBS All Access has greenlit season four of Star Trek: Discovery. A video featuring co-showrunners and executive producers Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, made the announcement.

“It’s official,” said Paradise.

“We are back,” said Kurtzman.

Production begins November 2.

Season three of Star Trek: Discovery began October 15. It sees the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from home. Living in a time of uncertainty, the crew must work together to restore hope for the Federation.

Martin-Green plays Commander Michael Burnham and Jones plays Commander Saru. Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz are also in the cast.