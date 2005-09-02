CBS Airs Expanded Evening News

CBS will expand the evening news to an hour Friday.



Neither affiliates nor owned stations are required to preempt their syndicated programming to carry the additional half hour, but a spokeswoman said that there has been "strong interest" from the O&O's.The 6:30-7:30 broadcast will feature reports on the hurricane's aftermath, with Bob Schieffer hosting from New York and John Roberts from New Orleans.

Reporters in the region include Jim Acosta, Lee Cowar, Roberts, Harry Smith and Mark Strassmann.