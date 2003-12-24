CBS to Air Playoff Football in HD
CBS will air all of its five National Football League playoff games and the Super Bowl in HDTV.
The network said Sony Electronics Corp. will sponsor the HDTV broadcasts, which begin Sunday, Jan. 4, with the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.