CBS To Air Fall Lineup Special

Illustrating the importance that CBS is placing on Two and a Half Men, which will anchor its Monday night comedy lineup this fall in place of the departed Everybody Loves Raymond, the network has named the series’ stars--Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jone--to host a 30-minute special previewing the new 2005/2006 Fall prime time lineup.

It will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 14.While the special will not be carried in as many venues as NBC’s fall preview (which airs over an extended period of time on the network’s broadcast and cable properties, as well as a number of outside outlets), CBS will offer it to affiliates and owned stations.

The sneak peak special will feature exclusive previews from the six new series joining the CBS prime time schedule, including Monday night sitcoms How I Met Your Mother and Out of Practice.