CBS ahead in weeklies

In a close contest riddled with repeats, CBS won the household and total-viewer prime time battles for week No. 30 of the current season (ended April

21), and NBC was tops among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

CBS won the household race by one tenth of a rating point over NBC (7.2

versus 7.1), with a tie in share of audience at 12.

For total viewers, CBS averaged 10.7 million versus 10.3 million for NBC.

In the 18-through-49 demo, NBC averaged a 4 rating versus a 3.2 for both CBS

and Fox, while struggling ABC was fourth with a 2.7.

Among adults 25 through 54, NBC was first with a 4.5, followed by CBS at a

3.9.

Season-to-date, NBC is winning the household race with an 8.8/15, while CBS

is second with an 8.1/13.

NBC is also winning in total viewers and the key adult demos, due in part to

the Winter Olympic Games. CBS is second with adults 25 through 54 and in total

viewers.

Among adults 18 through 49, the season-to-date standings are NBC 5.2, Fox

4.1, CBS 3.9, and, in fourth place, ABC 3.6.

In the battle between The WB Television Network and United Paramount Network, The WB won the weekly household race 2.4 versus 2.2 and

also won the key demos by comparable margins.

Season-to-date, however, UPN is ahead in the household race (2.7 versus 2.4,

but tied in share at 4), as well as in the key demos.

Among adults 18 through 49, UPN is averaging a 1.9 for the season compared with a

1.6 for The WB.

All of the rating-share figures are based on Nielsen Media Research data.