CBS adds strokes to Masters coverage

Golf fans will be able to watch The Masters from start to finish on the final day of the tournament next year.

CBS Sports and Augusta National Golf Club officials announced Thursday that CBS will provide 18-hole coverage of the final round of the 2002 Masters and that third round coverage will also be extended. CBS Sports will start its final round coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on April 14, 90 minutes earlier than this past tournament's coverage.

The event's third round coverage will be extended 30 minutes, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 2002 Masters' TV sponsors are Citigroup, IBM and Coca-Cola and CBS will continue to only carry four minutes of advertising per hour of coverage. - Joe Schlosser