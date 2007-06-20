CBS Adds Soap To Stream
CBS has made its daytime programming lineup available online for the first time, with Gerber signed on as a principal sponsor
As of Wednesday, full episodes of The Young & the Restless, Guiding Light and As the World Turns were available on CBS.com and other digital platforms of the
CBS Audience Network
.
CBS already makes full episodes of prime time shows available online.
