CBS Adds Second Night of Power of 10

For viewers who just can’t wait for Drew Carey to be on television every weekday, CBS will expand his game show, Power of 10, to two nights beginning Tuesday.

The network ordered four additional episodes of the show, which will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. in addition to its current Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot.

The show will air on five straight Tuesdays, leading up to its season finale Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. That airing replaces the Wednesday, Sept. 19, show, which will be replaced by the premiere of the suddenly controversial Kid Nation.

Carey -- who hosts the show, which is produced by Michael Davis of Embassy Row along with Sony Pictures Television -- also recently signed on to replace Bob Barker on The Price Is Right.