CBS Adds NFL Games to All Access Service

CBS said it has reached an agreement that allows it to stream its coverage of NFL games on its CBS All Access over-the-top subscription service.

The multi-year deal begins Sunday and includes regular season, pre-season and playoff games.

Terms were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased that our partnership with the NFL has been expanded to include CBS All Access,” said Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of the CBS Corporation. “Adding the most watched programming on television, to the most watched network on television, will be a powerful combination as we continue to grow CBS All Access into the future.”

Since All Access was launched, Moonves has said that he was hopeful a deal with the NFL would be reached quickly.

“CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we’re happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms.”

Beginning next season, the deal also provides the opportunity for CBS All Access and eligible pay-TV subscribers to stream NFL on CBS content on NFL digital properties. All NFL on CBS games remain available on mobile devices exclusively through the NFL Mobile app for Verizon Wireless customers.

CBS All Access will also allow users to sample content from NFL Game Pass, the NFL’s digital video subscription service, which makes games and other programming available on demand.