CBS Adds More Podcasts

CBS has added three shows from its radio network to its burgeoning slate of podcast offerings.

The new additions are "Inside Business," a report from Fortune magazine's Geoff Colvin; "Frommer's Travel," information from Arthur Frommer; and "Soundbytes," a web-surfing and technology feature.

Podcasts are audio clips that users can download to a computer or portable device (such as an MP3 player). CBS' podcast lineup is available on the "CBS Netcast" site on CBS.com (http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2005/07/06/utility/main706903.shtml).

The network last week began offering one segment from each edition of newsmagazine 60 Minutes as a podcast. The new offerings come as CBS presses forward with a “cable bypass” digital-media initiative announced earlier this year.

CBS.com’s other podcast offerings include CBS’ Sunday morning public affairs program, Face the Nation, and CBS Radio News content such as "Weekend Round Up," "Harry Smith Reporting," "What's in the News," "Entertainment Report," "Wired Magazine," and "Larry Magid's Tech Report."