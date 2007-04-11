CBS Adds Four New Kids Shows

Care Bears, Strawberry Shortcake, Sushi Pack, and I was a High School Dinosaur are the new additions to CBS' 2007-2008 three-hour Saturday morning children's programming slate.

CBS says all will meet the FCC's requirement for educational/informational programming. The commission mandates that TV stations carry at least three hours a week of such programming.

Returning shows are CAKE and Horseland. Gone from the lineup are Madeline, Sabrina, Trollz, and Dance Revolution.

The Saturday morning lineup is supplied by DIC Entertainment, the veteran kids show programmer that also distributes an FCC-compliant syndicated kids block to some 300 TV stations.