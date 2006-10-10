CBS Adds Diversity Exec

Crystal Johns, formerly with Allen/Nee Productions and former special projects manager at CBS-owned WJZ Detroit, has joined CBS as director, career development and diversity recruiting, for CBS News.



She joins Oct. 16 and reports to Linda Mason, senior VP, standards and special projects, for the news division.



The position is a new one and will coordinate diversity outreach, as well as developing more of a mentoring approach at CBS News.



"It is a signal of CBS'commitment to diversity," says CBS spokesperson Sandy Genelius, "and to providing a more established system for identifying, recruiting and monitoring a more diverse workforce."