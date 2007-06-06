CBS Adds Comedy for Midseason
By Ben Grossman
At least one more comedy looks like it will sneak onto network television, as CBS has picked up a six-episode order of The Captain for midseason.
From CBS Paramount, the show stars Jeffrey Tambor as a veteran television writer living in Hollywood. Also on board are Raquel Welch and Chris Klein.
Executive producers on the show are John Hamburg, Andrew Reich and Ted Cohen.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.