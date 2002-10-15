CBS' Abruzzese jumps to Discovery
In a major executive coup, Discovery Networks U.S. nabbed CBS veteran Joseph
Abruzzese to run its ad-sales operations.
Abruzzese was named president of advertising sales for all of Discovery's
domestic channels and properties. That puts him over previous ad-sales head Bill
McGowan, Discovery's executive vice president and general manager of U.S. ad
sales and global integrated partnerships.
The hire is a major score for Discovery and a loss for Abruzzese's bosses at
CBS, whom insiders said didn't learn of the move until Tuesday morning.
Abruzzese starts at Discovery Nov. 1.
He has held the top sales post at CBS since 1991, responsible for all network
sales efforts on behalf of CBS entertainment, sports, daytime, news, late-night
and, most recently, UPN.
He joined the network in 1980.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.