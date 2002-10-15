CBS' Abruzzese jumps to Discovery

In a major executive coup, Discovery Networks U.S. nabbed CBS veteran Joseph

Abruzzese to run its ad-sales operations.

Abruzzese was named president of advertising sales for all of Discovery's

domestic channels and properties. That puts him over previous ad-sales head Bill

McGowan, Discovery's executive vice president and general manager of U.S. ad

sales and global integrated partnerships.

The hire is a major score for Discovery and a loss for Abruzzese's bosses at

CBS, whom insiders said didn't learn of the move until Tuesday morning.

Abruzzese starts at Discovery Nov. 1.

He has held the top sales post at CBS since 1991, responsible for all network

sales efforts on behalf of CBS entertainment, sports, daytime, news, late-night

and, most recently, UPN.

He joined the network in 1980.