CBS, ABC Top Monday

Thanks to season premieres for marquee programs Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI: Miami, CBS won the prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings Monday night, while ABC took the 18-49 crown..

CBS averaged 16.9 million viewers and an 11.2 HH rating with a 17 share in prime time, according to preliminary Nielsen data. ABC, boosted by Monday Night Football, grabbed the best 18-49 delivery, averaging a 5.9 rating among 18-49 year olds, while CBS turned in a 5.6 rating in that demo.

CSI: Miami posted CBS’ best ratings with 21.9 million viewers, a 9.9 rating in adults 25-54, and a 7.9 rating in adults 18-49.

The final season premiere of Raymond collected 18 million viewers, a 7.5 rating in 25- 54s and a 5.9 rating in 18 to 49s. Jason Alexander’s new series, Listen Up!, debuted with with 11.8 million viewers, a 4.5 rating in 25-54s and a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49. Sophomore sitcom hit Two and a Half Men opened its new season with 16.4 million viewers, a 7.1 rating in adults 25-54 and a 5.5 rating in 18-49s.

On ABC, Monday Night Football posted strong marks with an average 17.1 million viewers and a 7.3 rating in adults 18-49.



NBC’s season premiere of Las Vegas collected a solid 12.1 million viewers and a 4.8 in 18-49s, but there was a lax performance from freshman drama LAX, which slipped in its second week to 8 million viewers and a 3.1 rating in 18-49s, down from a strong Sept. 13 debut of 13.1 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in 18-49s.

