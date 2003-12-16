CBS, ABC Spilt Monday

CBS and ABC split the ratings honors Monday night.

CBS won households and viewers with its regular Everybody LovesRaymond-driven comedy lineup and CSI: Miami. ABC won adults 18-49 with Threat Matrix and Monday Night Football. The two networks tied among adults 25-54.

NBC was third across the board with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and a special airing of Miss Match. Fox was fourth with holiday fare.

UPN was fifth with its regularly scheduled Monday comedies (TheParkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half and Half),and The WB Television Network was sixth with 7th Heaven and Everwood.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS 16.1 million, ABC 14.9 million, NBC 10.2 million, Fox 4.4 million, UPN 3.8 million and WB 3.3 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 5.6/15, CBS 5.1/13, NBC 4.1/11, Fox 1.9/5, UPN 1.7/5 and WB 1.2/4.