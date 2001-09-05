CBS, ABC rule reality Tuesday

CBS's Big Brother and ABC's millionaire wannabes bashed the reality competition in another toe-to-toe Tuesday night tussle.

Big Brother hit a 5.3 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 with 11.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Going head-to-head with Big Brother, the second of two back-to-back Murder episodes on Fox scored a meager 1.9/5 with 4.3 million takers.

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drewn 12.7 million viewers and buried two reality shows in the pior hour. NBC's Spy TV scored a 2.7/8 with 6.3 million viewers in the same time slot. Even that killed the Murder opener, which hit a 1.6/5 with 4.2 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco