CBS, ABC reconfigure lineups

With the results of November sweeps in, the networks have had a chance to

look at their schedules and do some rejiggering as they prepare for February

sweeps. In many cases, networks are plugging holes between established reality

shows with more reality shows.

CBS will introduce talent show Star Search at 8 p.m. Wednesday,

Jan. 8, then run it again at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. That move fills

holes left by The Amazing Race and Survivor through January.

Come February, three prime time specials of The Price Is Right will

air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., with Star Search continuing Thursdays.

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes II will move from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays

throughout January.

The finale of Star Search will air Thursday, Feb. 6, then the

sixth rendition of Survivor, likely taking place in the Amazon, is

expected to premiere in the time slot Feb. 13.

The fourth go-round of Amazing Race is expected to start up again

Wednesday, Feb. 26.

CBS is also moving around two underperforming dramas, trying to garner an

audience for one and putting the other on indefinite hiatus.

Presidio Med, which is currently on hold, will return to the network in

its regular time slot Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Jan. 15.

On Friday Jan. 17 and 24, the network will also run the drama at 8 p.m.,

giving 48 Hours Investigates a two-week break. After that, CBS will

evaluate whether it is going to keep the show on its schedule.

Robbery Homicide Division, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m., is being pulled

and is unlikely to return. In that time slot, CBS will air Queens

Supreme, starring Oliver Platt, launching the new series Friday, Jan. 10.

ABC has six reality programs on the slate between now and May, with multiple

shows coming in to fill gaps between airings of The Bachelor and The

Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, starring Trista Rehn in her second televised search for

a mate, will launch Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m., with six episodes finishing

up in mid-February.

Six episodes of a celebrity version of The Mole will also run on ABC

starting in January. The time slot has yet to be determined, although much of

Thursday is open for the network.

In February, ABC will run I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here for 15

days straight. Although that strategy seems a bit risky, Andrea Wong, executive

vice president of alternative programming for the network, said, "I think it's a

bold move. Based on the performance of the U.K. version of the show, this show's

going to be very strong."

Are You Hot?, a new reality concept from Mike Fleiss, creator and

executive producer of The Bachelor, will also run in six episodes during

February sweeps.

"You'll see plenty of skin. It will be a sexy little show," said Fleiss, adding,

"There will probably be corporate sponsors," along the lines of Coca-Cola Co. and

Ford Motor Co. for Fox's American Idol.

Fleiss' The Bachelor 3 launches at the beginning of April, with the

final and seventh episode airing in the middle of May sweeps.

All American Girl, detailing the search for the girl who has it all, will

launch in March.

Finally, ABC is casting Fleiss' The Will right now, looking for a

benefactor and a family who wants to fight over a relative's money on

television.

ABC will give the prized post-Super Bowl time slot to action hour

Alias.

"The episode that J.J. Abrams has written to air post-Super Bowl is a

phenomenal hour of television, maybe the best hour of pure entertainment we've

seen," said Susan Lyne, president of ABC Entertainment. "This is a show that we

have always believed deserved a bigger audience, and the Super Bowl will help

introduce it to millions of new viewers."

Meanwhile, ABC is moving David E. Kelly's legal drama, The Practice, to

Mondays at 9 p.m. and airing Dick Wolf's newest show, Dragnet,

Sundays at 10 p.m., premiering Feb. 2.

ABC had planned to air Dragnet Monday nights at 9 p.m., but now, the

Monday lineup will be Veritas: The Quest at 8 p.m., The Practice

at 9 p.m. and Miracles at 10 p.m., allowing ABC to avoid launching three

new shows on that night.