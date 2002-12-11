CBS, ABC reconfigure lineups
With the results of November sweeps in, the networks have had a chance to
look at their schedules and do some rejiggering as they prepare for February
sweeps. In many cases, networks are plugging holes between established reality
shows with more reality shows.
CBS will introduce talent show Star Search at 8 p.m. Wednesday,
Jan. 8, then run it again at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. That move fills
holes left by The Amazing Race and Survivor through January.
Come February, three prime time specials of The Price Is Right will
air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., with Star Search continuing Thursdays.
Meanwhile, 60 Minutes II will move from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays
throughout January.
The finale of Star Search will air Thursday, Feb. 6, then the
sixth rendition of Survivor, likely taking place in the Amazon, is
expected to premiere in the time slot Feb. 13.
The fourth go-round of Amazing Race is expected to start up again
Wednesday, Feb. 26.
CBS is also moving around two underperforming dramas, trying to garner an
audience for one and putting the other on indefinite hiatus.
Presidio Med, which is currently on hold, will return to the network in
its regular time slot Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Jan. 15.
On Friday Jan. 17 and 24, the network will also run the drama at 8 p.m.,
giving 48 Hours Investigates a two-week break. After that, CBS will
evaluate whether it is going to keep the show on its schedule.
Robbery Homicide Division, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m., is being pulled
and is unlikely to return. In that time slot, CBS will air Queens
Supreme, starring Oliver Platt, launching the new series Friday, Jan. 10.
ABC has six reality programs on the slate between now and May, with multiple
shows coming in to fill gaps between airings of The Bachelor and The
Bachelorette.
The Bachelorette, starring Trista Rehn in her second televised search for
a mate, will launch Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m., with six episodes finishing
up in mid-February.
Six episodes of a celebrity version of The Mole will also run on ABC
starting in January. The time slot has yet to be determined, although much of
Thursday is open for the network.
In February, ABC will run I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here for 15
days straight. Although that strategy seems a bit risky, Andrea Wong, executive
vice president of alternative programming for the network, said, "I think it's a
bold move. Based on the performance of the U.K. version of the show, this show's
going to be very strong."
Are You Hot?, a new reality concept from Mike Fleiss, creator and
executive producer of The Bachelor, will also run in six episodes during
February sweeps.
"You'll see plenty of skin. It will be a sexy little show," said Fleiss, adding,
"There will probably be corporate sponsors," along the lines of Coca-Cola Co. and
Ford Motor Co. for Fox's American Idol.
Fleiss' The Bachelor 3 launches at the beginning of April, with the
final and seventh episode airing in the middle of May sweeps.
All American Girl, detailing the search for the girl who has it all, will
launch in March.
Finally, ABC is casting Fleiss' The Will right now, looking for a
benefactor and a family who wants to fight over a relative's money on
television.
ABC will give the prized post-Super Bowl time slot to action hour
Alias.
"The episode that J.J. Abrams has written to air post-Super Bowl is a
phenomenal hour of television, maybe the best hour of pure entertainment we've
seen," said Susan Lyne, president of ABC Entertainment. "This is a show that we
have always believed deserved a bigger audience, and the Super Bowl will help
introduce it to millions of new viewers."
Meanwhile, ABC is moving David E. Kelly's legal drama, The Practice, to
Mondays at 9 p.m. and airing Dick Wolf's newest show, Dragnet,
Sundays at 10 p.m., premiering Feb. 2.
ABC had planned to air Dragnet Monday nights at 9 p.m., but now, the
Monday lineup will be Veritas: The Quest at 8 p.m., The Practice
at 9 p.m. and Miracles at 10 p.m., allowing ABC to avoid launching three
new shows on that night.
