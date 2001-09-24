CBS, ABC dramas soar in Sunday ratings
CBS's debut of new drama The Education of Max Bickford and a two-hour season premiere of The Practice on ABC attracted strong ratings Sunday.
The first episode of Bickford (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 17.9 million
viewers, an 11.9 rating/18 share in households and a 4.6/12 in adults 18-49,
according to fast nationals from Nielsen Media Research.
The Richard Dreyfuss drama topped the time period average of Touched by an Angel from last season by nearly four
million viewers, 21% in households and 24% in adults 18-49.
The Practice
attracted 18 million viewers and a 6.9/15 in adults 18-49 - ranking as the most watched and highest-rated show of the night.
Meanwhile, Fox's broadcast of film Rush Hour attracted 12.5 million viewers and a 5.1/12 in adults 18-49.
- Joe Schlosser
