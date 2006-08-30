CBS’ 9/11 Will Be Ad-Free

CBS’ re-airing and updating of critically acclaimed documentary 9/11 on Sept. 10 will be commercial-free, a network source confirmed.

For its initial airing March 10, 2002, the show contained no traditional commercials but had three breaks, underwritten by Nextel, for public-service announcements relating to the 9/11 tragedy, including fundraising pitches.

Nextel also underwrote the commercial-free re-airing.

This time around, there will be no breaks and no underwriter, says CBS. The network had been in discussions with advertisers about the Sept. 10 broadcast but ultimately decided not to take ads. That space will be taken up by updated material, including interviews with some of the fire fighters in the original piece.