Cavuto Signs New Deal With Fox News Channel

Neil Cavuto has signed a new multi-year deal to continue as senior VP, anchor and managing editor of business news for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

"Neil is a world class financial journalist and a tremendous leader. Serving as both an anchor and executive, he's played an integral part in the success Fox News and Fox Business. I'm pleased he's agreed to continue in this pivotal role for both networks," said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News.

Cavuto was one of Fox News Channel's first on-air hires.

"It's hard to believe it's been nearly 20 years since I joined Roger Ailes from CNBC on this seemingly suicide television mission called Fox News," Cavuto said. "But I will never forget his drive and his patience, with our mission and with me! He would often remind us all that you never get a second chance to make a good first impression, so make it count. Whether starting Fox News or later Fox Business or doing a debate, he stressed that if you connect with viewers out the gate, pretty soon they'll be storming that gate to connect with you. Darn, if he wasn't right. Only I think Roger's language was slightly more colorful."