Cavuto re-signs with Fox News
Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto has reupped for a new five-year deal.
Cavuto hosts Fox's popular business-news show, Your World with Neil Cavuto, at 4 p.m. EST.
Your World is averaging a 0.7 rating and 573,000 households.
Financial terms of his new deal were not disclosed.
