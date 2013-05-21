Cavanaugh Named WXIN News Director
Kerri Cavanaugh, former news director at Tribune's WXMI
Grand Rapids, has been named news director at sister Tribune outlets WXIN-WTTV
Indianapolis, a Fox-CW pair in DMA No. 26. She starts June 17.
Cavanaugh was the WXMI news director since 2010.
"Kerri brings a wealth of news experience and
leadership from several markets and I am thrilled to have her now take the helm
of the Fox59 News franchise," says Larry Delia, vice president and general
manager. "Her proven ability to launch newscasts, grow ratings, and mentor
talent will be extremely valuable as Fox59 continues to build on its ratings
success."
"I'm honored to join the staff at Fox59," said
Cavanaugh. "The station has seen tremendous growth in recent years,
producing by far the most local news in the market. It is quickly becoming the
go-to place for breaking news and weather coverage. I'm eager to work with such
a dedicated team and continue to build on its success."
Before her time at WXMI, Cavanaugh was news
director at Tribune's WSFL Fort Lauderdale. Prior to that, she was at WFTS
Tampa.
