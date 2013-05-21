Cavanaugh Named WXIN News Director

Kerri Cavanaugh, former news director at Tribune's WXMI

Grand Rapids, has been named news director at sister Tribune outlets WXIN-WTTV

Indianapolis, a Fox-CW pair in DMA No. 26. She starts June 17.





Cavanaugh was the WXMI news director since 2010.





"Kerri brings a wealth of news experience and

leadership from several markets and I am thrilled to have her now take the helm

of the Fox59 News franchise," says Larry Delia, vice president and general

manager. "Her proven ability to launch newscasts, grow ratings, and mentor

talent will be extremely valuable as Fox59 continues to build on its ratings

success."





"I'm honored to join the staff at Fox59," said

Cavanaugh. "The station has seen tremendous growth in recent years,

producing by far the most local news in the market. It is quickly becoming the

go-to place for breaking news and weather coverage. I'm eager to work with such

a dedicated team and continue to build on its success."





Before her time at WXMI, Cavanaugh was news

director at Tribune's WSFL Fort Lauderdale. Prior to that, she was at WFTS

Tampa.