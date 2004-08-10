Caught in the Crossfire

There’s a casualty in the carriage standoff between Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems Corp. over Fox Sports New York and Madison Square Garden Network.

Fox Sports Net’s suite of digital networks, which cull programming from regional sports networks, has been dark since Aug. 1, when the other channels went off the air.

The way the agreements are structured, cable operators must carry the main regional sports network if they want the digital channels. Time Warner says it offered to waive that clause and continue to carry them.

While FSNY and MSG reach about 2.4 million Time Warner subscribers, the Fox Sports digital networks have a much smaller audience. They are part of Time Warner’s sports tier, which, based on industry standards, might reach about 100,000 Time Warner subs.

It has been 10 days since Time Warner took the sports networks off the air and still no word of movement toward a new distribution agreement.