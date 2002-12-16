Caucus wants regs

Regulation is necessary to preserve diversity and competition in the media, the Caucus for Television Producers, Writers and Directors will tell the Federal Communications Commission this week.

In concert with a report coming out from several groups -- including the AFL-CIO and the Center for Digital Democracy -- looking at the FCC's 12 studies on media concentration, the caucus plans to file its own response to study No. 5, "Program Diversity and the Program Selection Process on Broadcast Network Television." The caucus disagrees strongly with that study's deregulatory bent.