Caucus wants programming-rule crackdown

The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers & Directors, a group of 150

TV-industry professionals, wants the Federal Communications Commission to

implement tougher programming rules.

The group also wants the FCC to review media concentration and how it is

affecting program diversity -- an idea already suggested to the commission by

Sens. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) and Mike DeWine (R-Ohio).

Those senators asked the FCC for such a study last month.

Specifically, the Caucus wants the FCC to forbid any cable system, MSO or

national broadcast network from owning more than 30 percent of any programming

service or program it carries.

The group wants the commission to limit to 15 percent the amount of space

commonly owned programs can occupy on any one video-distribution system. It also

wants the FCC to forbid any MSO or satellite-TV company that serves more than 30

percent of the nation's multichannel subscribers from owning any interest in any

programming.