Caucus wants programming-rule crackdown
The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers & Directors, a group of 150
TV-industry professionals, wants the Federal Communications Commission to
implement tougher programming rules.
The group also wants the FCC to review media concentration and how it is
affecting program diversity -- an idea already suggested to the commission by
Sens. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) and Mike DeWine (R-Ohio).
Those senators asked the FCC for such a study last month.
Specifically, the Caucus wants the FCC to forbid any cable system, MSO or
national broadcast network from owning more than 30 percent of any programming
service or program it carries.
The group wants the commission to limit to 15 percent the amount of space
commonly owned programs can occupy on any one video-distribution system. It also
wants the FCC to forbid any MSO or satellite-TV company that serves more than 30
percent of the nation's multichannel subscribers from owning any interest in any
programming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.