Caucus seeks DBS-merger concessions

Nearly 90 members of Congress asked the Department of Justice and the Federal

Communications Commission Wednesday to attach concessions to any approval of

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its

DirecTV Inc. subsidiary.

'We believe that strictly enforced consumer safeguards regarding price,

quality and access to vital telecommunications services must be part of any

merger approval between EchoStar and Hughes,' wrote members of the Congressional

Rural Caucus.

'Rural consumers have been left behind in the wake of the communications

revolution with respect to access and pricing of telecommunications services for

too long,' the CRC added.

EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen told Congress last month that he would be willing

to accept concessions in order to gain government approval for the

merger.