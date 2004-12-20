Caucus Salutes Roth, Olmos

Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth and producer, director, writer, actor and community activist Edward James Olmos will be honored by The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers and Directors at its Hollywood black-tie gala Jan. 13.

The group will present its Chair Award to Roth.

He’s being recognized for running what’s now the most prolific television studio, having supplied at least two shows to each of the six broadcast networks for the past two seasons.

The programs include Without a Trace, The West Wing, Smallville, Gilmore Girls and Third Watch, along with newcomers Joey and Veronica Mars.

Olmos was selected for the Diversity Award for his work on behalf of the Hispanic American community. A longtime actor, he also produced “It Ain’t Love,” a documentary about domestic violence. He’s author of the book Americanos, which NBC is turning into a documentary.

