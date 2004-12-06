Caucus Hails Berman

Fox’s Gail Berman has been named "Executive of the Year" by the Caucus for Television Producers, Writers & Directors.

Berman is president of Fox Broadcasting Company Entertainment, a post she’s held for four years. Prior to that she was a founding president of Regency Television. Her accomplishments include developing Malcolm In the Middle and working as executive producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its Angel spin-off.

She is the first series producer to hold the top programming post for Fox, which includes overseeing all program development and scheduling, marketing and promotions. She also served as CEO of Sandollar Television, where she was executive producer of several series.

She’ll formally be recognized Jan. 13 at a Beverly Hills Hotel gala. The caucus is a multi-guild lobbying group that also helps negotiate creative rights.