Catie Beck Joins Scripps News As National Investigative Correspondent

Scripps News said it hired Catie Beck as a national investigative correspondent, effective Sept. 25.

Beck was a correspondent for NBC News for six years. She is replacing Mark Greenblatt, who was named executive editors at Arizona State University’s Howard Center.

“This hire further demonstrates Scripps News’ deep commitment to expanding its high-impact, award-winning investigative journalism,” said Kate O’Brian, president of Scripps News. "Catie brings tremendous experience and impactful reporting to our award-winning team.”

Before joining NBC, Beck won multiple Emmy awards for investigations into government corruption in Atlanta, Georgia at WXIA-TV. She also worked at WTVR-TV, Richmond, Va., News 8 Austin and WCJB-TV, Gainesville, Fla.

"This is a journey back to the work I love most, the work that leaves me full and hopeful,” Beck said. “Investigative reporting changes the world, changes people, fixes broken systems and opens minds. That's the dream I'm after."