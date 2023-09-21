Catie Beck Joins Scripps News As National Investigative Correspondent
Beck had been national correspondent for NBC News
Scripps News said it hired Catie Beck as a national investigative correspondent, effective Sept. 25.
Beck was a correspondent for NBC News for six years. She is replacing Mark Greenblatt, who was named executive editors at Arizona State University’s Howard Center.
“This hire further demonstrates Scripps News’ deep commitment to expanding its high-impact, award-winning investigative journalism,” said Kate O’Brian, president of Scripps News. "Catie brings tremendous experience and impactful reporting to our award-winning team.”
Before joining NBC, Beck won multiple Emmy awards for investigations into government corruption in Atlanta, Georgia at WXIA-TV. She also worked at WTVR-TV, Richmond, Va., News 8 Austin and WCJB-TV, Gainesville, Fla.
"This is a journey back to the work I love most, the work that leaves me full and hopeful,” Beck said. “Investigative reporting changes the world, changes people, fixes broken systems and opens minds. That's the dream I'm after."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.