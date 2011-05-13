Cathy Murphy Named CBS Stations VP of Biz Dev

Cathy Murphy has been named vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at CBS Television Stations.

Murphy will report to Amy Scanlan, the station group's senior v.p of business development and strategic partnerships. She'll be responsible for working with the sales teams at the group's 28 stations on the "creation and execution of new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving CBS-owned television stations and other CBS Local Media assets; as well as advertising solutions provided by CBS Outdoor and EcoMedia," said CBS in a statement.

Murphy joined CBS in 2001. She comes from WCBS Newsradio 880, where she had been a sales manager.

"Cathy comes to us with a great deal of experience and success at CBS Radio," said Scanlan, "and we expect that she will play an important role in helping to facilitate the continuing growth of cross-platform sales at our television stations and across the rest of our CBS Local Media assets."