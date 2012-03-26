Cathy Jones Named Sales Senior VP at NBC Owned Stations

Cathy Jones has been named senior vice president of national sales for NBC Owned Television Stations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth. In this newly-created role, Jones will "focus on developing and maintaining national partnerships and revenue opportunities for the NBC-owned stations," NBC said in a statement.

Jones starts April 2 and reports to Mark Lund, executive VP of sales for the owned stations.

She comes from ABC National Television Sales, where she was vice president of sales for the western region for nearly 15 years. Prior to ABC, Jones was a vice president at HRP.

"Cathy has an impressive history in local television sales and we are excited to welcome her to the NBC Owned Stations team," said Lund. "With the depth of her industry experience and leadership, Cathy will ensure that our customers receive the most innovative media opportunities and best service in the business."