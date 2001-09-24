Catholic TV, others keep wireless spectrum

The Catholic Television Network and other video services utilizing spectrum reserved for the instructional television fixed services and multichannel multipoint distribution services will not be forced to vacate their spectrum band to make way for mobile wireless service, the FCC said Monday.

The decision comes as a relief to the existing users, who had lobbied vociferously to stay put. Mobile users, however, will be permitted to seek allocations on the band, located between the 2500 and 2690 MHz. Because the spectrum already is crowded, the FCC said new users likely will be able to offer only data applications.

More advanced services such as mobile video may be permitted after the FCC completes a separate rulemaking to establish service rules for the ban.