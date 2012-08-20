Cates Named WJHL GM

Allan D. (Dan) Cates has been named vice president and

general manager of WJHL, Media General's CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tenn.

He starts Sept. 3.





Since 2009, Cates has been director of digital content at

WSPA-WYCW Spartanburg. From 1999-2009, he was news director at WKRG Mobile.

Like WJHL, both are Media General stations.





"Dan is a proven leader and involved community advocate

with exceptional journalistic instincts," said Jim Conschafter, vice

president, broadcast markets, Media General. "I am confident that his

news, marketing and digital experience will help WJHL deliver desirable content

to our audience and advertisers and drive revenue growth across multiple

platforms."





Cates is a 2007 graduate of Media General's Leadership

Development Program and in 2010 was a Knight-McCormick Leadership Institute

fellow at the Knight Digital Media Center at USC Annenberg School for

Communication and Journalism.





"WJHL is a strong television station with a long

history of success in the Tri-Cities market," said Cates. "To have

only three general managers since signing on 59 years ago is a testament to the

station's reputation and position in the market. I'm honored to be part of the

team as we move forward to grow share, ratings and revenue on WJHL's multiple

platforms."





Tri-Cities is DMA No. 96.



