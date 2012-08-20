Cates Named WJHL GM
Allan D. (Dan) Cates has been named vice president and
general manager of WJHL, Media General's CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tenn.
He starts Sept. 3.
Since 2009, Cates has been director of digital content at
WSPA-WYCW Spartanburg. From 1999-2009, he was news director at WKRG Mobile.
Like WJHL, both are Media General stations.
"Dan is a proven leader and involved community advocate
with exceptional journalistic instincts," said Jim Conschafter, vice
president, broadcast markets, Media General. "I am confident that his
news, marketing and digital experience will help WJHL deliver desirable content
to our audience and advertisers and drive revenue growth across multiple
platforms."
Cates is a 2007 graduate of Media General's Leadership
Development Program and in 2010 was a Knight-McCormick Leadership Institute
fellow at the Knight Digital Media Center at USC Annenberg School for
Communication and Journalism.
"WJHL is a strong television station with a long
history of success in the Tri-Cities market," said Cates. "To have
only three general managers since signing on 59 years ago is a testament to the
station's reputation and position in the market. I'm honored to be part of the
team as we move forward to grow share, ratings and revenue on WJHL's multiple
platforms."
Tri-Cities is DMA No. 96.
