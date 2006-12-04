Catch a CAB at Cable Show

The Cabletelevision Bureau of Advertising (CAB) will merge its annual sales-management conference into the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) annual confab, The Cable Show, starting this year, May 7-9 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The CAB will have its own keynote speaker and will sprinkle cable advertising–related sessions —at least a half dozen or so—into the NCTA schedule, says CAB President/CEO Sean Cunningham. He also says CAB will find a place and a time for the annual Cable Advertising Awards Show.

The CAB gave up its New York show years ago but hosted a Sales Management Conference, mainly for local-cable ad-sales personnel, for the past 25 years, which Cunningham says "trendlined" at about 1,000 attendees a year.

As local-cable ad sales have perked up—with advertising opportunities in video-on-demand (VOD) programs and addressability of specific ads to specific households—the sessions seemed to cry for a bigger audience. Last year, for example, General Motors made headlines at the CAB show by proclaiming that it was upping its ad budget for new-media ad ventures like VOD.