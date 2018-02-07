Casting Starts for Disney Channel Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

The Disney Channel has begun casting for its live-action Kim Possible movie.

The made for TV flick, part of the Disney Channel Original movie franchise, comes 16 years, 87 episodes and 2 animated movies, after the popular animated character made her debut as a world-saving high-school student.

The live-action movie script is being written by the creators of the animated series: executive producers Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who are joined by Josh Cagan. Zanne Devine is also an executive producer. The movie is being co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

Blyth Nailling is the casting director.

"Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible 'can do anything,' kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I'm thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team – Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach – into a world where anything is indeed possible."

Also coming up in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise is Zombies, staring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

The movie is set 50 years after a zombie apocalypse, when the youngest undead are allowed to enroll in high school and become cheerleaders.