Casting call

MediaTrip.com is offering aspiring actresses a chance to audition online for new movies. The auditions are for two roles in the indie film Tomcats, starring Jerry O'Connell; one may actually be a speaking part.

Actresses can submit photos and will be selected by users of the site. The promotion is open to all women who "look" ages 18-24 (so weather-beaten 23-year-olds need not apply).

No word yet on how visitors get access to the casting couch, but we're sure someone is working on that technological breakthrough.