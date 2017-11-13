Castiglione Returns to Boston as WCVB-TV Weekend Anchor

Duke Castiglione is joining Hearst’s WCVB-TV, Boston, as weekend anchor and general assignment reporter beginning in January.

Castiglione, who had been sports anchor at WNYW-TV, New York, and host of the station’s Sunday Sports Extra show, previously worked in Boston as a sports reporter on Sunbeam’s WHDH-TV. On WCVB, his co-anchor will be Nichole Berlie.

“Duke’s a talented journalist who, over the course of his distinguished career, has covered some of the biggest stories and sporting events,” said Paige Harrison, WCVB News Director. “We look forward to him helping us build on NewsCenter 5’s continued success.”

Castiglione grew up in the Boston area.

"I am very excited to join WCVB, the station I grew up watching in Marshfield, and I look forward to contributing to this legacy news organization,” said Castiglione. “Most of all, I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to be coming back home and work at the station I always dreamed of working at, Channel 5.”

He began his news career at Cape 11 News, in Hyannis, Mass., and later worked at WGGB-TV, in Springfield, Mass. He has also worked at a sideline reporter for ESPN, as a sports anchor on WCBS-TV, New York, and host of NY1’s Sports on 1 call-in show.