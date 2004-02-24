Cassidy, Stein Promoted at NBC

Lauren Stein and Carolyn Cassidy were promoted to directors in NBC’s programming department, with Stein moving up in prime time series and Cassidy advancing in current series.

Stein had been manager of current series at NBC since August 2002, where she was responsible for shows such as Boomtown, Miss Match, Kingpin, The Lyon’s Den, Mister Sterling, and Crime & Punishment. She also headed NBC’s Diversity Writer Program.

In her new position, she will oversee American Dreams and Crossing Jordan and help develop new dramas. Stein graduated from the University of Delaware and arrived in Los Angeles in 1998. She will report to Angela Bromstad, executive VP of NBC Studios.

Cassidy has been manager of current series since August 2002. In her new position, she will continue to oversee Will & Grace, Good Morning Miami, Ed, Miss Match, and new series Come to Papa.

Cassidy graduated from Harvard in 1999, and moved to Los Angeles in August of that year. After serving as an assistant at CBS Enterprises, she came to NBC in May 2000 as a coordinator of prime time series. She will report to Ted Frank, senior VP of current series.