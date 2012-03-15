Cassara Resigns as Young Broadcasting CEO

Tony Cassara, CEO of Young Broadcasting, has resigned. He departs to seek new business opportunities, perhaps including buying stations.

Cassara, named CEO in April 2011, is giving up his director seat too.

"Tony has advised us that he would like to pursue interests outside of Young Broadcasting, including the ownership of other broadcasting stations," said Thomas Sullivan, chairman of the board. "Accordingly, Tony has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, effective March 13, 2012. We wish Tony well in his new endeavors."

Deb McDermott will continue to serve as the president of Young Broadcasting. The board will begin its search for Cassara's replacement.

"I have enjoyed very much my association with Young Broadcasting and I am proud of what we were able to accomplish during my time there," said Cassara.